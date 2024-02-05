LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — Taylor Swift won the Grammy award today for album of the year, becoming the only artist to win the top music industry prize four times over her career.

Swift won the honour today for pop album Midnights at a ceremony dominated by female musicians.

Billie Eilish claimed song of the year for What Was I Made For?, a ballad written for the Barbie movie soundtrack. Miley Cyrus landed the record of the year honour for her empowerment anthem Flowers.

Best new artist went to R&B and pop singer Victoria Monet.

Winners were chosen by the musicians, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The group has worked to diversify its membership in recent years by inviting more women and people of colour to its ranks. — Reuters