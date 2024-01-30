KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Get ready to have your funny bone tickled this April when Taiwanese TV personality Jacky Wu performs with his friends at the Arena of Stars.

In the 6pm show on April 20, Wu will be performing alongside Coke Lee, Seafood, Miusa, Chris Chen and Rick Wu, also known as LucyPIE.

Fans can expect an eclectic showcase of music and comedy synonymous to Wu, who is renowned for his remarkable showmanship.

In his career that started in 1987, Wu had been an actor, singer and host.

He is, however, best known for being a host in the long-running variety show, Guess, for which he was honoured along with Aya Liu at the 2008 Golden Bell Awards.

Wu, who last appeared at the Resorts World Genting in 2019, has also been hosting the reality show, Mr Player, since 2014.

His charming, larger-than-life personality and brand of humour will resonate well with Mandarin-speaking audiences.

Tickets for Jacky Wu & Family Live Concert, priced between RM226 and RM756 (VIP) will go on sale from February 5. .

For further details, visit here.