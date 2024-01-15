‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington says stardom led to mental health struggles and alcoholism

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — British actor Kit Harington recently revealed that his instant fame from Game of Thrones led him to struggle with alcoholism and mental health issues.

Harington played the character of Jon Snow (later revealed to be Aegon Targaryen) for eight seasons in the series from 2011 until 2019.

He admitted on wellness podcast Hidden 20% that he was “terrified about everything” while trying to project “utter sophistication and coolness” about his work, Deadline reported.

Advertisement

“That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall down, because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff,” Harington told host Ben Branson.

After quitting his first rehabilitation programme, Harington said he sought help from an American clinic, where he was also diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“I realised that my life was hinging on this. Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there,” he said.

Advertisement

Harington, 38, said he is now “sober and present” for his two children with his Game of Thrones co-star and wife, Rose Leslie.

He is expected to reprise his role as Jon Snow for a spinoff series, which is still in exploratory stages.