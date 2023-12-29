KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Malaysian singer-actor Alvn, formerly known as Alvin Chong, is back with a new single Over Again.

Alvn, who released sensual pop track One More Night with South Korean singer Youha, said he was eager to delve into the genre of slow rock with Over Again.

“The song has a wide vocal range, it starts with a low baritone and peaks in a crescendo chorus,” said the 32-year-old Penang-born multilingual singer, reported Harian Metro.

“I’m sure it will sound good with a live band.”

The music video of Over Again was shot at the Longines Museum in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, where the luxury watchmaker’s headquarters is located.

“I was invited to visit the museum and given the chance to shoot the music video there,” said Alvn, who was the first Malaysian celebrity to be given the honour.

Arranged and produced by Sean Lew Jia Hao and James Chaw Liang Xin of songwriter-producer duo Seatravel, Over Again was also written and composed by musicians Jayson Teoh Xiong Phen and Chai Shing Di.

Despite the challenges of recording the original demo that had to go down two keys to suit Alvn’s vocal range, he was satisfied with the end result and hoped it would be well-liked.

The multitalented celebrity, who is also known as a global fashionista, represented Malaysia at New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week 2023.

Back home, he has made endorsements with luxury brands BOSS, Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.