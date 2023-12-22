KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Malaysian songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza will be having her solo concert next year.

The concert coined as Sebuah Epitome Saya Siti Nurhaliza is taking place at the 15,000-capacity venue in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil on March 9, 2024.

However, tickets for the 44-year-old singer’s concert which went on sale yesterday afternoon (December 21) were sold out in just two hours which left some of her fans disappointed.

Following the overwhelming response, Siti via her Instagram shared her gratitude to her fans while also apologising to those who were let down.

“Please forgive me for those who couldn’t buy the tickets. I apologise deeply.

“I understand that there are those who were trying (to get the tickets) but couldn’t make it in time.

“Maybe if the opportunity arises, we’ll meet at my other show. Pray for me,” Siti wrote in the caption.

Some fans can be seen commenting on the Biarlah Rahsia singer’s post asking her to move the concert to a bigger venue suggesting the Bukit Jalil National Stadium while others can be seen requesting for an extra night.

Talking to Harian Metro, Siti said that she and her team had booked Axiata Arena a few months back and had never considered the Bukit Jalil National Stadium as her concert venue despite its higher crowd capacity.

The award-winning singer will be performing around 20 songs at her two-hour long concert.

Tickets prices for the concert range from RM129 for free standing zone up to RM799 for VIP (meet and greet).