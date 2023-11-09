KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — American producer and singer Pharrell Williams has been slammed for his latest design for luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

The Millionaire Speedy is priced at US$1 mil (RM4.68 mil).

The 50-year-old Grammy winner, who was named Louis Vuitton’s creative director of menswear earlier this year, first showed off the bag during Paris Fashion Week in June when he was seen clutching a canary-yellow version, reported Daily Mail.

The regular Speedy bag, which can be bought for US$1,490 (RM6.9k) seems like a bargain in comparison.

The reason for the dramatic markup lies in the materials.

While the regular Speedy is crafted from coated canvas, the made-to-order Millionaire Speedy is fashioned from crocodile hide and comes with a diamond-encrusted gold chain.

Customers are also given a pair of Millionaire Sunglasses with the bag.

Williams’ pricey design has faced backlash online with many pointing out the obvious, everyday people can’t afford to buy a million-dollar bag.

Following the official release of the bag, fans took to social media, criticising the Virginia Beach-born singer for being ‘out of touch’.

“Pharrell is very far removed from wherever that town in VA (Virginia) is,” said one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“For what though? Exclusivity? That’s annoying,” said another.

Leading the detractors is Lisa Lange, senior vice president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA who sent an open letter addressed to Williams.

She wrote: “When you were made men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton, we hoped animals would get lucky and that you would choose vegan fabrics, which are the preference of today’s ethical and environmentally conscious consumers.

“But we aren’t happy to note your newest design, the ‘Millionaire’ Speedy bag, which is crafted from crocodile skin, because when it comes to animals being used for fashion, it isn’t beautiful — it’s abuse.”