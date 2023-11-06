KUALA LUMPUR, November 6 — American popstar Taylor Swift’s reworked album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has topped the Billboard 200 album charts.

The re-recorded album will be Swift’s 13th studio album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Billboard 200 albums chart compiles sales data of the most popular albums of the week in America compiled by Luminate.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is an updated rework of Swift's original 1989 studio album, featuring hit songs like Style, Shake It Off and Bad Blood.

Advertisement

According to Billboard, the new album sold over 1.3 million units in a mere five days since its release on October 27.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) also broke Swift’s previous record of her largest sales week with the original version of 1989 at 1.2 million units released on the same date in 2014.

The success of the singer’s album has made it one of the highest-selling albums of 2023 in America, Forbes reported.

Advertisement

This comes on the heels of the success of Swift’s concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which earned RM4.6 billion worldwide.