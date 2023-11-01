PARIS, Nov 1 — His character left his mark on the world of series. For ten years, Matthew Perry played the role of troublemaker Chandler Bing, one of television’s most cult characters.

Twenty years after the end of Friends, the late actor’s role remains fans’ favourite character from the legendary series, according to a poll released shortly before Perry’s death.

While cult series Friends came to a close back in 2004, the character of Chandler Bing continues to be loved by viewers 20 years on.

He even emerged as the most popular Friends character, according to a poll conducted by the Ranker website that garnered nearly 170,000 votes in total. The one who was Monica Geller’s husband pulled ahead of all the other friends.

Chandler came ahead of his “best friend” Joey Tribbiani in second place, played by Matt LeBlanc, and in a close third, the whimsical Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow.

Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, and Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, take 4th and 5th places. Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, is sixth in the ranking, last of the main Friends ensemble cast.

Since the death of Matthew Perry on October 28, fans of the TV show around the world have been mourning the loss of one of their “friends.”

The character of Chandler Bing, the funny guy in the gang of friends, won the hearts of viewers with his acerbic humour, sarcastic remarks and romantic problems — a character that resonated with many viewers.

Since Perry’s passing, social media has seen a proliferation of users sharing some of the cult lines delivered by the Chandler Bing character, known for his sarcasm and offbeat humour, over the ten seasons of the show.

On TikTok, the hashtag #ChandlerBing has racked up over 5 billion views. Since the announcement of his death, internet users have been paying tribute to both the actor and his beloved character with memes, clips, excerpts and images.

In addition to having found a place in the hearts of Friends fans, Chandler Bing’s cult character has established himself in the larger landscape of TV comedy characters.

In another Ranker survey of the funniest TV characters of all time, Matthew Perry’s character takes second place, just behind Michael Scott, the incompetent but endearing boss of The Office played by Steve Carell.

Ron Swanson, the Parks and Recreation character known for his traditional masculine habits and deadpan humour, played by Nick Offerman, takes third place. — ETX Studio