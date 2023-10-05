KUALA LUMPUR, October 6 — Transgender social media personality Nur Sajat extended her gratitude to cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri for helping her extend a gift of a wheelchair and a commode chair for her father who has been unwell.

Aliff and his wife Datin Seri Shahida Mohd Rashid had surprised Sajat’s father with the gifts, according to Sajat who shared a short clip of the D’Herbs founder visiting her father and surprising him with the equipment on Instagram.

Aliff can be heard saying in the video that the equipment was from Sajat, who is currently residing in Australia.

“I’ve always wanted to surprise my father, so I’ve asked Datuk (Aliff) to buy it for me.

“I can only extend my heartfelt gratitude to my dear friends Aliff and Shahida for helping me buy these equipment for my father.

“This is all I could do to help my family from afar,” Sajat wrote in the caption.

In the post, Sajat apologised to her father and expressed how happy she was to see her father smile in the video.

“Please forgive me dad. You are indeed the best. I love you and mom so much,” Sajat wrote.

Aliff Syukri also took to TikTok to share another video of him and his wife buying the equipment and delivering it to Sajat’s father while on a video-call with Sajat while purchasing the equipment.

Aliff’s TikTok post garnered over a million views along with over 70,000 likes with social media users applauding him for his efforts.

After hounded by religious authorities over her gender identity back home, Sajat made headlines after she revealed she had been granted asylum in Australia back in October 2021.