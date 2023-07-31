SEOUL, July 31 — Blackpink’s chart-topping single Ddu-du Ddu-du has set a new YouTube record, becoming the first K-pop group video to amass over 2.1 billion views, according to YG Entertainment, the agency representing the renowned quartet.

Having debuted on June 15, 2018, Ddu-du Ddu-du, which featured on their 2018 EP Square Up, has captivated audiences across the globe, securing its position as the most-watched K-pop music video on YouTube later that same year.

The song’s irresistible chorus and dynamic gun-like dance moves have undoubtedly played a significant role in propelling its popularity to unprecedented heights, Yonhap news agency reported.

Beyond its YouTube success, the hit single also made waves on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching an impressive peak at No 55 — an unprecedented achievement for a K-pop girl group at the time.

Moreover, the song’s resonance with global audiences is further evident in its remarkable streaming numbers on Spotify, where it has garnered an impressive 600 million streams — a testament to its immense popularity on the world’s largest music streaming platform. -- Bernama-Yonhap