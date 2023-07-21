KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Take your Blackpink experience beyond sight and sound with the brand new taste of Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino.

Just when you thought K-Pop domination couldn’t go any further, Starbucks is offering a limited edition RM20.50 summer beverage that no self-respecting Blink will miss out sampling from July 25 onwards.

Described as Blackpink’s latest album Born Pink reincarnated as a drink, it’s a blend of strawberry syrup, dark chocolate sauce, oat milk and chocolate curls.

If that wasn’t heavenly enough, it’s topped with pink whipped cream and a heart-shaped chocolate.

Blinks and Starbucks fans can also look forward to a limited edition collection of stylish drinkware and lifestyle merchandise.

Photo caption 2: Get your Starbucks and Blackpink merch while stocks last — Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Choose from 11 types of drinkware including reusable cups, mugs and tumblers adorned with funky graffiti against a backdrop of pink and black.

There are also reusable tote bags, yoga mats, passport holders and key chains, all of which capture Blackpink’s essence of indomitable strength combined with unapologetic femininity.

Prices start from RM108 and will be available at select Starbucks outlets while stocks last.

Other delights from Starbucks include its Almond Butter Coffee Frappuccino, Almond White Chocolate Cream Frappuccino and Almond Cream Cold Brew.

The limited-edition collaboration is available at selected Starbucks stores across the country as well as in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, while stocks last.