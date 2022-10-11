Michelle Yeoh is set to star alongside Kenneth Branagh, returning as super sleuth Hercule Poirot in ‘A Haunting in Venice’. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh is set to star alongside an ensemble cast in Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice.

The supernatural thriller will be Branagh’s third outing as Hercule Poirot, crime author Agatha Christie’s ‘greatest detective in the world'.

Set during All Hallow’s Eve in a post-World War II Venice, the story will follow a retired Poirot who reluctantly steps back into action when a guest is murdered at a party in a haunted Italian palazzo.

The cast will also include Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Ali Khan and Camille Cottin.

“This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,” Branagh told Variety.

The director and star added that the story, based on Christie’s Hallowe’en Party, will be an ‘amazing opportunity to give audiences ‘something truly spine-chilling’.

Filming will begin this November at Pinewood Studios, London and Venice with a 2023 release date.

Branagh previously directed and starred as Detective Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.