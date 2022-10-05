Angelina Jolie’s countersuit accuses ex-husband Brad Pitt of physically abusing her and their children. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Actress Angelina Jolie has filed a countersuit detailing ex-husband Brad Pitt’s abusive outburst during a flight.

In the countersuit, an alleged fight occurred 90 minutes into a flight on a private jet from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

Pitt is accused of choking one of his children and hitting another in the face, as well as grabbing and shaking Jolie’s head, pushing her into the bathroom wall while punching the plane’s ceiling repeatedly.

Jolie revealed these details to FBI officials according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone and Puck

The documents also claim Pitt consumed many alcoholic drinks during the flight and poured beer on Jolie and beer and red wine on the children.

An earlier report claimed Pitt yelled at Jolie that one of her children “looked like a f*****g Columbine kid” and added that she was “ruining the family”.

Pitt’s alleged insult referenced 18-year-olds Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold who shot 12 children dead in Colorado during the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

Jolie revealed in a statement that she and her six children (who were aged 8 to 15 at the time) were scared by Pitt’s actions

According to Jolie, the plane sustained RM 115,950 worth of damages when it landed.

However, no charges were filed due to ‘several factors’, Rolling Stone reported.

The countersuit comes in an ongoing legal battle for their French winery, Chateau Miraval, which they once owned.

According to The New York Times, Jolie’s lawyers claimed that Pitt forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would not allow her to speak about his abusive behaviour outside court.

Negotiations to sell Jolie’s share of the business failed shortly after.