KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Actor Zul Ariffin was fined RM30,000 by the Sepang sessions court today after pleading guilty to uploading a video on his Instagram account in March that was deemed "improper".

Free Malaysia Today reported that he was charged with uploading the teaser for his upcoming TV series titled Perempuan Itu on March 18, which was panned by the public for depicting an intimate scene between him and a co-star.

The fine was meted up by Judge Noorhisham Jaafar this morning.

He was charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 with improper use of network facilities or services, which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a jail term of not more than one year, or both, upon conviction.

Section 233 also provides for a RM1,000 fine for each day the offence continues to be committed after conviction.

Zul first uploaded the steamy clip on Instagram in March, where the actor was seen carrying newcomer Siti Hariesa in suggestive positions.

Among scenes that riled up social media users saw Siti Hariesa’s character feeding Zul’s character whipped cream.

Originally scheduled to be released in April, the drama is produced by Erma Fatima and stars other actors such as Mimi Lana and Eman Manan.

Many took to Twitter to not only lambast Zul, but also the production team for releasing the clip with the holy month of Ramadan drawing near.

The controversial clip also caught the attention of the country’s Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, who told Sinar Harian that a meeting with both actors and the production team will be called, since the scene was said to be against the teachings of Islam.

Erma’s sister, actress Datin Seri Umie Aida reportedly said that Erma was disappointed that some had released the clip on Instagram before seeking her permission.

Director Ain Sharif meanwhile told the news portal that the leaked scene might not be shown on television and that she didn’t know that the actor would share the scene on Instagram.