Actor, philanthropist, and now skincare brand founder, Brad Pitt has received online criticism for vegan skincare line ‘Le Domaine’. — Picture by AFP & Screencapture via Instagram/ledomaine.skincare

KUALA LUMPUR, September 23 — Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt unveiled ‘Le Domaine’ on Wednesday, a ‘genderless’ and ‘96 per cent vegan’ line of skincare products.

However, online users are not impressed.

Revealed during an interview with Vogue, Pitt released his line of products in collaboration with the Perrin family of renowned French winery, Chateau de Beaucastel.

The serum, cream, fluid cream and cleansing emulsion claim to use anti-oxidants from 13 grape varieties to rejuvenate ageing skin.

Twitter users from the beauty community were vocal about their confusion and disappointment in Pitt’s ‘genderless’ branding.

Many users doubted the skincare line’s ‘woke’ messaging and its hefty price tag.

brad pitt releasing a “genderless” skincare line is already questionable but putting “no conservatives” when they meant “no preservatives” is taking me out pic.twitter.com/ABRaxyHVrE — matt (@mattxiv) September 21, 2022

going to Brad Pitt for skincare is like going to Queen Elizabeth II for lifestyle advice https://t.co/YaLsbIupJr — not j*ss has a newsletter (@itsnotjess123) September 21, 2022

even if BP and TB’s skincare is good, it probably wouldnt do good to invest in them because how long will these celebrity skincare lines last ? can you truly make these products a long term staple without fear of it being discontinued ? — jes (@almostjes) September 21, 2022

brad pitt releasing a “genderless skincare” as if skincare had gender to begin with — din din (@babyriell) September 22, 2022

Pitt joined a long list of celebrities that released ‘vegan’ skincare products in 2022, the most recent being American musician, Travis Barker’s Barker’s Wellness Co line of products.

The actor said he was inspired by ex-lover actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s line of ‘all-natural’ skincare products, Goop, and wanted to create a similar line of products.

Pitt also revealed that his French vineyard, Chateau Miraval, which he bought with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012, provided the curiosity to make the actor look into the health benefits of grape skin.

The Hollywood star admitted to not having a skincare routine in the past, only having a ‘little, simple regiment’ in recent years.