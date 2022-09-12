'Barbarian' has enjoyed strong reviews, with Variety calling it a 'new horror classic'. — Picture via Facebook

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Barbarian, a new horror film with a modern twist, has scared its way to the top of North America’s box office, earning an estimated US$10 million (RM44.9 million) on yet another slow movie weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The film, from 20th Century and New Regency, tells the story of a woman (played by English actress Georgina Campbell) who checks into an AirBnB-type house in a sketchy Detroit neighborhood only to find it has also been booked by Bill Skarsgard — yes, the diabolical clown in the fright-filled It movies. Justin Long also stars.

Barbarian has enjoyed strong reviews, with Variety calling it a “new horror classic.” David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said its debut was “a good opening” for a low-budget horror film.

Another new release, fantasy adventure film Brahmastra: Part One — Shiva from Disney subsidiary Star Studios, took in US$4.4 million for second place — a surprisingly strong showing for a Hindi-language Bollywood production playing in only 810 theaters.

It follows a young man named Shiva in modern-day India where his love for young Isha is complicated by his unexpected connection to a secret society. This is the first chapter in a trilogy.

In third place, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony action thriller Bullet Train, at US$3.3 million. Brad Pitt stars as a paid killer on a high-speed Japanese train.

Meantime, Paramount’s enduring action flick Top Gun: Maverick — which placed a surprising first last weekend in its 15th week out — lost a bit of altitude. It took in US$3.2 million for fourth place, even while nearing the US$750 million mark overseas.

And in fifth, down one notch from last weekend, was Warner Bros.’ family-friendly animation DC League of Super-Pets, at US$2.8 million. — AFP