IPOH, January 19 — The Tun Abdul Razak Road Bridge, which is currently undergoing replacement works, will be temporarily opened exclusively for Thaipusam procession vehicles following special conditional approval by the Ipoh City Council (MBI).

Buntong assemblyman Thulsi Manogaran said the approval was granted after discussions with the state government and MBI to ensure the upcoming Thaipusam celebration can proceed smoothly without compromising public safety.

“MBI has agreed to provide conditional approval for the use of the bridge solely for Thaipusam procession vehicles, based on strict safety requirements,” she said in a statement today.

Thulsi said the bridge will be accessible from January 28 at 5pm until February 2 at midnight, subject to tight traffic control measures.

She stressed that the bridge will not be open to the general public and usage is limited strictly to vehicles directly involved in the Thaipusam procession.

Among the conditions imposed are one-way traffic only, a vehicle load limit of three tonnes or below, and a total ban on public vehicles unrelated to the procession.

In addition, no tents may be erected and no trading or stall activities are allowed on the bridge or within the project area. Procession participants are also reminded to maintain cleanliness throughout the period.

Thulsi said the special approval was granted on humanitarian and religious grounds, but safety remains the top priority.

“This approval is given based on trust and consideration for religious observance, but the safety of lives and the structural integrity of the bridge cannot be compromised,” she added.

Thulsi also addressed public concerns over the delay in the bridge replacement project, which was initially scheduled for completion on January 6 but has now been extended to February 6.

She explained that the delay was unavoidable due to several factors, including the postponement of construction works during the Deepavali festive period, adverse weather conditions caused by frequent heavy rain, and logistical challenges following the enforcement of new speed and load limits (SLD) since October.

The bridge replacement project, initiated following prolonged appeals from Thulsi’s office over the past two years due to the deteriorated and unsafe condition of the old structure, is funded by the Perak state government through a RM1.75 million Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) allocation, with MBI serving as the implementing agency.

The bridge is among the main routes for the annual Thaipusam procession in Ipoh.