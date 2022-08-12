After waiting for 33 seasons, The Simpsons to finally reveal how it predicted the future with accuracy in the latest season, which will air from September 25. — Picture via Facebook/ The Simpsons

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The Simpsons will finally reveal how it predicts the future with accuracy in the latest season.

In an interview with Dateline, the animated family sitcom's showrunner Matt Selman said the matter would be dealt with in an episode of Season 34.

"We have another crazy conceptual episode that explains how The Simpsons know the future," Selman reportedly said.

"It's a conceptual episode with lots of crazy stuff in it, but it does an explanation of how The Simpsons can predict the future," he added.

The show has predicted things such as Donald Trump running for US President and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Simpsons set the record as the longest-running primetime series with 728 episodes to date, spanning three decades, surpassing Gunsmoke in its 29th season.

The series has received 98 Emmy nominations and 35 wins, and is nominated again this year for Best Animated Program.

The show has also been honoured with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000.

The new season of The Simpsons will premiere on Sunday, September 25.