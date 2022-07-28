‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will not be playing in Malaysian Cinemas. — Screencapture via Instagram @thorofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The much-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Love and Thunder will not be playing in Malaysian cinemas.

A social media post from GSC confirmed that Disney has decided to pull the film from a Malaysian release.

TGV cinemas have also confirmed the news in a social media post.

Promotional merchandise for the film however will still to be sold at GSC cinemas.

This comes after the film was initially postponed indefinitely from its July 21 release date.

Many Malaysian online users were crushed by the inevitable decision.

