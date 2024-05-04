KUALA NERANG, May 4 — Umno remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold the unity government despite ongoing attempts to undermine Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said Umno believes being part of the current government allows for various benefits to be enjoyed by all, down to the grassroots level.

“Are there attempts to reduce the majority and push for a vote of no confidence against the prime minister? The answer is yes. We will stand by the unity government because we believe that it offers numerous advantages for us all.

“Among them Islam and the Malay agenda, which remains central to our mission... without sidelining other ethnic groups and religions,” the deputy prime minister said at the Umno President Grassroots Tour with the Padang Terap Umno division here today.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed gratitude to coalition partners within the unity governmentt who have consistently supported Umno, particularly during by-elections that led to the party’s victories.

“In the Tioman and Pelangai by-elections, our victory was possible due to the support of our (coalition) friends. Now, in Kuala Kubu Baru, it is only fitting for Umno to reciprocate that support. The Umno machinery must work hard to ensure victory for the unity government candidate,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that despite Umno only holding 26 seats in Parliament, it does not signify that the opposition is strong.

“Rest assured, they are not strong... but we are weak. Why are we weak? Because some among us have been influenced by their (opposition) propaganda,” he said.

On the Madani Aidilfitri event in Jitra tonight, to be attended by Anwar and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Ahmad Zahid said he had reminded the menteri besar to mind his language during the event.

He stressed the importance of maintaining harmony between the state government and the federal administration.

“I told Nusi (Muhammad Sanusi), stay focused and be tactful in your speech tonight as I’ll be watching,” he said. — Bernama