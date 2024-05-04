PASIR MAS, May 4 — Police have deployed an Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Commando V150 to enhance surveillance and patrols along the Malaysia-Thailand border following a bomb explosion and gunfire in Pasemas District, Narathiwat Province, on Monday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the asset belonging to the General Operations Force began patrolling on Thursday in the areas of Pos Ular, Pos Pisau Raut, Pos Naga Ibu and Kuala Jambu in Tumpat, with a team consisting of one officer and 13 personnel.

“The deployment of this vehicle clearly shows that the police remain vigilant towards any incident occurring at the border,” he told reporters after the Aidilfitri gathering at the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters here.

Muhamad Zaki also said they have not yet received any formal requests from the Thai police for information regarding the registration number of the vehicle involved in the bomb blast incident.

Advertisement

In the incident at 12.05 am on April 29, four Thai security personnel were injured when they were hit by a bomb explosion believed to have been placed by criminals in Kampung Pasemas, Sungai Golok.

Sungai Golok district police chief Pol. Col. Jadsadavit Inprapan reportedly said that initial police investigations found a white sedan vehicle with a foreign plate number at the scene. — Bernama

Advertisement