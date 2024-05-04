KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has submitted a proposal to resume the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The matter was disclosed by the Association for Families of the Passengers and Crew on board MH370 on its MH370 families Facebook page yesterday.

“Ocean Infinity made a successful presentation on a new search proposal for MH370 on a No Find No Fee basis to the Minister of Transport Malaysia, Senior Ministry Officials as well as other Government Agencies.

“The presentation was well received by the Minister and his team.

“We wait for the required paperwork to be sorted out and a new contract is inked.

“MH370 families would like to extend our appreciation to all concerned.” the posting said.

The previous search by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) from May 2014 until January 2017 covered 120,000 square kilometres.

During ATSB’s search, some debris from the missing plane washed up on islands in the Indian Ocean and along the African coast.

In March, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he would be happy to reopen the search for flight MH370 if “compelling” evidence emerged.

In the same month, Transport Minister Anthony Loke had also voiced his commitment to find answers for the families of flight MH370’s victims and revealed that the government was considering resuming the search conducted by Ocean Infinity.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 239 people, disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.