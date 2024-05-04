KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — K-pop star B.I. will be coming to Malaysia on June 30 for a solo concert.

The former iKON member's concert will be held at Mega Star Arena at 6pm.

The concert, organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, is part of the singer-rapper-dancer's Hype Up 2024 tour.

B.I. whose real name is Kim Han-bin, rose to fame as the former leader of iKON before going solo in 2021.

He has two studio albums namely Waterfall, To Die For and four EPs — Cosmos, Love or Loved Part.1, Love or Loved Part.2 and Tadaima — under his belt.

B.I. had been touring Asia and Europe and also participated in major music festivals such as the Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud franchises.

He has collaborated with several singers that include Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh on Got It Like That, Bipolar Sunshine and Afgan on Lost at Sea (Illa Illa 2), Jessi on Die for Love, as well as Soulja Boy and DeVita on BTBT, which was named one of the Best K-pop Songs of 2022 by Time magazine.

Tickets for the concert are priced between RM338 and RM788. They will go on sale on Monday (May 6) at noon via http://www.ticketingtix.com