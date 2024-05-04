HULU SELANGOR, May 4 — Independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin today offered a 20-point manifesto for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election.

The manifesto was launched at a press conference here.

Her pledges include ensuring well-maintained roads and street lights, providing special transportation services for senior citizens to hospitals and setting up a one-stop centre for utility bill payments.

Other offers include providing free hearse services, promoting KKB as a tourist destination, creating businesses to generate income for residents and setting up a special committee to eradicate hardcore poverty.

The KKB by-election on May 11 features a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau, who is contesting under a motorcycle logo.

The by-election for the state seat was called following the passing of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

Early voting is on Tuesday. — Bernama