IPOH, May 4 — A training aircraft crashed in the Besout 2 Tambahan plantation area in Sungkai today.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it was a training aircraft, and the passengers survived,” he said.

He said there were two passengers, a man and a woman, onboard the aircraft when the incident occurred at 9.55am.

Both victims were sent to Slim River Hospital, he said, adding that the type of aircraft could not be determined at this time.

The video of the incident has been circulating via WhatsApp. — Bernama

