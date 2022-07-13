Celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa will have a special event to explain about her henna product following the latest controversy. — Picture via Facebook/ Neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa will invite experts to talk about the quality of her latest product Innai Nunha after it drew brickbats from users.

Neelofa, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, said the experts explain to distributors and the media regarding the henna product, Kosmo reported.

Users have complained that their nails looked bruised as if it got clamped by the door after using the product.

There were also allegations that the product was not ablution friendly as it does not absorb water.

“Hopefully after the event it will clear the air,” she reportedly said.

On the product being not ablution friendly, the 33-year-old said they looked into the issue of ablution during the product sampling process.

“Many want me to explain the issue of invalid prayers. During the sampling process, the first thing that I stressed on was there will be no use of food colouring. Other brands insinuate we use food colouring in our product.”

“We did not put food colouring at all as I am anti such things. We only use natural ingredients,” she stressed.

Expressing her surprise over the controversy, Neelofa, who is married to preacher Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, better known as PU Riz, said there are other brands in the market when used, the prayers of the users will become invalid.

“Maybe because this henna is produced by Neelofa, that's why it became an issue,” she said.