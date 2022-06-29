Sesame Street made a public service announcement on Elmo getting vaccinated against Covid-19 to promote the use of the vaccine on children under five years. — Picture via Facebook/ Elmo

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Sesame Street's Elmo has been given the Covid-19 vaccine as part of a public service announcement by non-profit educational organisation Sesame Workshop.

In a statement, Elmo's father Louie shared his questions about the Covid-19 vaccine for children under five, CNN reported.

“Was it safe? Was it the right decision?' I talked to our paediatrician so I could make the right choice,” Louie said.

“I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbours and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love.”

It's okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children! Elmo's dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy! #CaringForEachOther pic.twitter.com/aWkCfysJPE June 28, 2022

Sesame Workshop senior vice-president of US social impact Jeanette Betancourt said since Covid-19 vaccines are now available for children under five, parents may have some questions.

“We hope that Louie and Elmo will inspire parents and caregivers across the country to speak with their healthcare providers and seek out information to learn about how the Covid-19 vaccines can keep young children and their families healthy.”

The US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorisation for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to include children as young as six months earlier in June.

Variety reported that Elmo was the second muppet to be vaccinated after Big Bird, who got his shot in November.