Hong Kong-born American comedian will be performing in Kuala Lumpur this December. — Picture courtesy of Live Nation Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Crazy Rich Asians comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang will be taking the stage in Kuala Lumpur as part of his global tour.

The show will be held at Plenary Hall, KLCC on December 7 at 8:30pm and tickets are priced from RM 198-328, with presale starting on June 28 and general ticket sales on July 1.

Yang’s honest, sometimes blunt, hot takes on Asian and American culture have made his comedy a hit with the Asian community.

The Hong Kong-born comedian was first known for playing Jian-Yang in the HBO series Silicon Valley.

Yang’s breakout role as Bernard Tai in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, brought his comedy to the international spotlight.

He is also known for his roles in Love Hard, Patriots Day and Space Force and is the author of How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents.