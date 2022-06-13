Jurassic World: Dominion collected US$ 53 million in its opening weekend, the best since March 2021 — Screencapture via Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion raked in US$53 million (RM234.1 million) over its opening weekend in China.

The film's opening sweep was good news for Chinese cinemas that have been struggling due to lockdown restrictions.

Previously, the second and third-biggest Hollywood openings this year in China were The Batman with US$12.1 million and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at US$10 million.

Other US releases like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have been banned due to political censoring.

Chinese cinemas continue to reopen to the public despite lesser opening earnings compared to its box office figures pre-pandemic,

Jurassic World Dominion reunites Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), whose reprise their roles from the 1993 blockbuster that kicked off the franchise.

The summer blockbuster has received lukewarm reviews from critics but has not stopped its US$ 143 million footprint at the US box office.

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in cinemas nationwide.