Netflix’s hit show ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is returning for a highly anticipated second season. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The dead will rise again as All of Us Are Dead returns for a second season on Netflix.

In a Youtube announcement, the show’s four leading stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon thanked fans for their support and promised Season Two was on its way.

All of Us Are Dead tells the story of six high schoolers fighting for survival in a zombie apocalypse after a science experiment gone wrong.

Following its premiere, it stayed on the top of the non-English shows for two weeks, keeping viewers hooked on the Hyosan High juniors’ survival.

The first season topped Netflix charts worldwide and became the number one most-viewed non-English show after Squid Game.

Series director Lee Jae-Kyoo dropped some Season Two story hints in a February press interview with The Korea Herald

“Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season,” the director said.

“If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season.”

With Season One’s shocking ending, fans can expect the unexpected in the new season.

All of Us Are Dead: Season 2 is yet to have a confirmed release date.

The news dropped as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, showcasing new and returning series.