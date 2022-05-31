Moses Ingram received racist messages from Star Wars fans on Instagram. — Screencapture via Instagram @starwars

KUALA LUMPUR May 31st — Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Moses Ingram has spoken out on racist messages received from Star Wars fans on her Instagram story.

The official social media account of the franchise meanwhile defended Ingram in a Twitter post.

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist. May 31, 2022

"There are hundreds of those,” Ingram had remarked on her Instagram story.

"What bothers me is that there’s this feeling that I should shut up and take it or ground it and bury it...but I’m not built like that.”

Ingram thanked those online who stood up for her and gave her their full support.

Lucasfilm had warned the actress about the dark side of the fandom prior to the production of the series.

Ingram told The Independent that Lucasfilm offered help at any time if the actress were to face harassment online.

Previously, actors John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran faced racist fan harassment online when The Last Jedi came out.

The hate from fans pushed Tran out of social media, with the actress deactivating her Instagram account in 2018.

Boyega spoke with Disney executives against sidelining black characters in future stories.

"I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now,” Boyega had said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Known for her roles in The Queen’s Gambit and Ambulance, Ingram plays Jedi hunter Reva in the Disney Plus series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the disgraced titular Jedi master ten years after Revenge of the Sith as he hides from the Empire and its Inquisitors who hunt him.

Its first two episodes were praised by fans and critics for Ewan Mc Gregor’s performance and Ingram’s villainous fury.

Despite acknowledging the hate, Ingram was optimistic about diversity in the series.

"‘Obi-Wan is going to bring the most diversity I think we’ve ever seen in the galaxy before,” Ingram said.

"To me, it’s long overdue. If you’ve got talking droids and aliens, but no people of colour, it doesn’t make any sense.”

New episodes for Obi-Wan Kenobi will air every Wednesday on Disney Plus.