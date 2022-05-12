Indian musician Sid Sriram adds second day to upcoming KL concert due to overwhelming response from fans

Fans who were unable to get tickets during the first round can try to catch Sid for his second show on August 21. — Picture via Instagram/sidsriram

PETALING JAYA, May 12 — Due to overwhelming response to Indian musician Sid Sriram's upcoming KL concert, the singer has now added a second show on August 21.

“For those of you who couldn’t get tickets for the KL show in August, we’ve got an announcement coming for you tomorrow,” he said and posted it on his Instagram stories.

Held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, the concert titled Heart and Soul 2.0 With Sid will be having tickets ranging from RM99 and will be available for sale starting tomorrow at 11am.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Vogue PR spokesperson Sumitra Venugopal announced that Sid is overwhelmed by the love and support shown by Malaysians.

“Not just that, the organiser Woodmarks has confirmed that the capacity for the second day will be slightly reduced with a more streamlined ticket and seating layout arrangement compared to the first day.

“An announcement with the final seating layout and ticket prices will be released soon before tickets go on sale,” she said.

In terms of ticket prices, she added that ticket pricing will be similar to Sid’s first day concert.

Asked whether there would be a better ticket website system to avoid any glitches, Sumitra said that the organiser — Woodmark Events and Tickets2u have ensured a seamless experience for ticket buyers.

Tickets will be available for online purchasing via here or WhatsApp at 017-793 7030 for direct ticket purchase.

On Tuesday, 8,000 tickets to Sid’s first day KL concert were fully snapped up in less than two hours from 11am till 12.30pm.

The playback singer rose to fame after his song Adiye from the movie Kadal.