Will Smith suits up as an Avenger to slap Thanos in hilarious fan-made Marvel video

Social media users said the clip was one of the best memes of Smith slapping Rock at the Oscars.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Fans of the Avengers have inducted Will Smith into the Marvel Universe, making him face off with supervillain Thanos in a hilarious meme video.

The fan-made clip which was posted onto the DC and Marvel official Instagram fan page comes after Smith’s infamous slap at the recent Oscars when comedian Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Ever since the confrontation, numerous memes have been created mocking the absurdity of the incident.

The latest viral meme by Marvel fan and Dubai based content creator Hunain B. Riaz sees Smith suiting up as a member of the Avengers and entering a magical portal to slap Thanos.

The slap was powerful enough to leave a scar on the mighty Thanos’ cheek, receiving over 28,000 likes at the time of writing.

Social media users found the funny clip brilliant in its clever use of editing.

“That’s an epic level editing,” one Instagram user commented.

“Yooo man came here to let you know this is the best one I’ve seen out there so far,” said another.

Previously before creating his now viral Will Smith video, Riaz had edited videos of dinosaurs digitally added into movie scenes.

One of his most popular videos with over 1.5 million views features a T-Rex facing off against Thanos.

At the recent 94th Academy Awards Smith assaulted Rock on stage for making a GI Jane joke, referring to his wife’s shaved head.

Pinkett Smith has been struggling with a medical condition called alopecia which causes acute hair loss.

Moments after the slapping incident, Smith won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard but the actor has since been banned from attending any Oscars events for the next 10 years.