At 79, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan insists on doing own stunts in recent commercial, refuses a body-double

Amitabh had refused a body double and told the director that he would perform his own stunts instead. ― Picture via instagram/amitabhbachchan

PETALING JAYA, March 30 ― Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan surprised his crew members after performing his own stunts for a recent action-packed commercial.

The commercial’s action director Manohar Verma told ETimes that the crew was prepared with a body double, but the 79-year-old refused one and said that he preferred doing his own stunts.

“We had to take a lot of precautions too.

“Amitabh had to smash three toughened glass panels one after the other and he did it in almost one take for each of the stunts.

“But he aced it like a pro and clearly symbolises the fact that age is just a number.”

Manohar also commented that no other actor could compete with Amitabh as he was like a ‘hand-book for cinema’ when it came to all kinds of scenes including action ones.

“His punctuality, his on-set ethics are phenomenal.

“He prefers to stay on set as much as he can and observe the smallest action. He only goes to his vanity van during the break,” he said.

The Bollywood veteran will be acting in upcoming movie Runway 34 alongside actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Another of his movies that are also in the pipeline include Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.