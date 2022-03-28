Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at Oscars, drops F-bomb

Will Smith (left) and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland March 27, 2022. — Picture by David Livingston/Getty Images via AFP

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife’s appearance at the Oscars ceremony today.

The episode at first appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted out, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

The audio from the show, broadcast on a time-delay of a few seconds in the United States, appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language.

Rock was roasting some of the nominees and, after mentioning Smith, said of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane II, can’t wait to see it.”

Moments later, Smith walked on stage toward Rock, who had his hands behind his back when Smith threw an open hand at his face that produced an audible smack.

“Oh, wow! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Rock said as the audience laughed, thinking it was a skit. “Wow, dude. It was a GI Jane joke,” referencing the 1997 film GI Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. — Reuters