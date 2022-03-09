Women, appreciate your own worth: Madonna reposts powerful 2016 speech for International Women’s Day (VIDEO)

The music icon said the resistance she faced made her the woman she is today. — Picture via Instagram/Madonna

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Reigning Queen of Pop Madonna knows a thing or two about the sexism and misogyny that women face, having been in the music industry for 40 years.

As part of her International Women’s Day message, the iconic singer posted a powerful speech she made in 2016 when she received the Billboard Woman of the Year award.

“People say that I’m so controversial but I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around,” said Madonna, who dropped out of college in the late ‘70s to kickstart a dance career.

The 63-year-old nailed the challenges that all women face in her moving speech.

“If you’re a girl, you have to play the game. What is that game?

“You’re allowed to be pretty and cute and sexy but don’t act too smart, don’t have an opinion,” she said.

The Like a Prayer singer said women have been oppressed for so long and many believe they have to stand behind a man to get the job done.

“As women, we have to start appreciating our own worth and each other’s worth.”

She also encouraged women to have strong women in their circle so they can learn from them and be inspired by their actions.

“To everyone who gave me hell, said I could not, your resistance made me the woman that I am today,” said the singer whose real name is Madonna Louise Ciccone.

In her Instagram post, Madonna said she wanted to celebrate all women including those who have fought tirelessly, been fearless in the face of adversity, endured abuse, bigotry, sexism and ageism.

The mum of six also gave a special shoutout to Ukrainian women, whose country is being invaded by Russia.

“Most of all to the women of Ukraine who are showing us the meaning of courage and bravery,” she wrote.

One of the greatest performers of our time, Madonna shot to fame in the 1980s and is known for pushing the boundaries in her work which often feature social, political, sexual and religious themes.