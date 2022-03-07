‘Wanita Adalah Rakyat’: KGE Studio’s latest anthem to highlight discrimination women face everyday, make their voices heard (VIDEO)

Tune in to YouTube to hear ‘Wanita Adalah Rakyat’ featuring local artists such as Nikki Palikat, Kaka Azraf, Takahara Suiko, Loca B, Sharifah Amani. — Picture by KGE Studio

PETALING JAYA, March 7 — KGE Studio music producer Anas Amdan who wrote Wanita Adalah Rakyat for this International Women’s Day was inspired to do so with one person in mind — his daughter.

Speaking to Malay Mail, he admitted his worries after reading news about sexual harrassment, bullying, online abuse and domestic violence happening to women and girls from all race and religion.

“It worries me to see and read that women and girls are not being protected like how they should be.

“As a man, husband and father, I want to live in an environment where girls like my daughter can feel safe and succeed in whatever they do,” he said.

The modern pop tune, with lyrics written to evoke a shared sense of solidarity and raise hope among women in the country was co-written with singer-songwriters Takahara Suiko and Loca B.

Featuring artists such as Nikki Palikat, Kaka Azraf, Takahara, Loca B, Sharifah Amani, Fatimah Abu Bakar and Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, the song is a tribute to women and allies for women’s rights and gender equality in Malaysia.

Executive producer of the song Datin Fazar Arif said that the anthem was composed to remind Malaysians that women in the country still need to be heard and seen due to the lack of opportunities.

“If Malaysia is serious about achieving the status of a developed nation, women who make up almost 50 per cent of the population of Malaysia should be treated as equal partners in building our nation.

“But this is not happening in the country as women are hardly visible, especially in areas of policy making and governance where it’s mostly dominated by men.

“Look at New Zealand — a developed country where the prime minister, Jacinta Ardern, is a woman.

“The same can be applied here if women were given opportunities to lead and be brave to take up roles and if men give them the opportunity to do so,” she said.

Sabahan singer Nikki Palikat, who is part of the song said that it is important for women to be brave and to not doubt their work in whatever field they’re doing.

Nikki, who grew up with strong characters like her sisters and mother said that she has always believed in her work due to the strong female characters she grew up with.

“It’s a very motivating song and it is a reminder that women need to listen to — to remind them that they’re capable and to assure them to be confident.

“I’ve always been confident of the work I’ve done and more women need to be reassured of that as well,” she said.

A lyrics video for the women’s anthem will be released on KGE Studio’s official YouTube channel tomorrow at 9pm in conjunction with International Women’s Day (IWD).