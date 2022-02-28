Screen Actor Guild Awards winners

Actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California February 27, 2022. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 — Here is the list of winners in key categories at the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held Sunday in Santa Monica just west of Los Angeles.

The top film award went to CODA, a moving drama about a deaf family and their daughter who can hear.

Succession and Ted Lasso took home top honours for best ensembles in a television drama and comedy, respectively. But the two top acting prizes for a TV drama went to the stars of dystopian South Korean hit series Squid Game.

Motion picture awards-

Best ensemble cast: CODA

Best actor: Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best stunt ensemble: No Time to Die

Television awards

Best ensemble, drama: Succession

Best ensemble, comedy: Ted Lasso

Best actor, drama: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best actress, drama: Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Best actor, comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best actress, comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor, TV movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best actress, TV movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best stunt ensemble, comedy or drama series: Squid Game — AFP