No Covid-19 screening, no meeting for VE member and producer Damian Mikhail

Damian cancelled a meeting after the party he was supposed to meet failed to provide him their Covid-19 screening results. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/Damian Mikhail

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― R&B group member Damian Mikhail is appalled that there are still individuals who are taking the threat of Covid-19 lightly.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the 43-year-old through his Instagram Stories said that he will not tolerate any individuals who are too lazy to undergo the Covid-19 test screening before meeting with someome else.

He felt that the individuals were being disrespectful and that they weren’t fully aware about the severity of the virus due to their arrogance and pride.

This is after he had to cancel a meeting due to the party he was supposed to meet failing to provide him their Covid-19 screening results even after being reminded repeatedly.

“Please take this seriously. The SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) must be maintained.

“And when I asked for the results, I’m not trying to be a complicated person or uncooperative, but this has gone too far.

“I still haven’t forgotten that you lied and purposely delayed when I asked about it. Please take this matter seriously,” Damian said.

The producer also said that he just wanted to remind people that Covid-19 is still out there, and it has taken many lives.

His worry lies in the fact he is among those with children who’re not fully vaccinated yet.

In his Instagram Story, Damian urged the public to take care of themselves and always follow the SOPs to prevent the Covid-19 virus.