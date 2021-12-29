Malaysian singer Liza Hanim, mother, and five children test positive for Covid-19

Liza hopes she and her family will recover soon. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 — Singer Liza Hanim shared gloomy news on her Instagram last night that she and family members were tested positive for Covid-19.

The Gelisah Mimpi singer shared a picture of her Covid-19 antigen test and wrote that even her mother and five children were Covid-19 positive.

“I am part of 'the statistics' now.

“Please pray that my family will recover from Covid-19 and that we hope to be strong to battle it,” she said.

She shared screenshots from her Instagram story earlier today showing how some of her friends had bought her food items while her family members and her were undergoing self-isolating at home.

The singer received food from friends in quarantine. — Instagram screenshot

Many left positive comments and wished her a speedy recovery while others urged her to be strong.

Liza, is married to Mohd Shahrin Mohd Samsudin and the couple have five children.