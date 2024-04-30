KOTA BARU, April 30 — The Kelantan police have denied the occurrence of any seizure and attempt to smuggle fentanyl into the state.

Its chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said there was a misunderstanding during a press conference yesterday regarding the issue.

He said that during the press conference, he informed that last Friday, representatives from the Thai Parliament held a meeting with the leadership of the Kelantan police.

“During the meeting, several cross-border crime issues were discussed, including the drugs, and the Thai Parliament representatives informed about attempts to smuggle fentanyl across the Myanmar-Thailand borders.

“The Kelantan Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) denies any seizure of fentanyl drugs in the state and there have been no attempts to smuggle these drugs here,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in Pasir Puteh, Muhamad Zaki said a total of 90 cases of sexual crimes were recorded throughout Kelantan from early January to April this year.

The cases involved rape (49 cases), offences under the Sexual Offences against Children Act (26), sodomy/unnatural acts (six), distribution of obscene images (five), and indecent gestures (four).

He spoke to reporters after launching the national level “Cinta dan Air Mata” programme here. — Bernama