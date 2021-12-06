Singer Nora Ariffin says she didn’t force new husband to divorce first wife

Nora recently married her late husband’s best friend. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Dec 6 — Singer Datuk Nora Ariffin should be in wedded bliss having just tied the knot last week but instead, she is being forced to address rumours about her personal life.

The 49-year-old was accused of forcing her husband to divorce his first wife and tearing his family apart.

Nora’s accuser also said the singer had already been married for two years to her new husband, Universiti Malaya assistant lecturer Rushdi Ramli.

Rushdi is the best friend of Nora’s late husband Johan Nawawi, the famed composer who died in 2017 following a heart attack.

The Secebis Harapan singer took to Instagram to refute the rumours, saying that marriage cannot be forced.

“Marriage is something you cannot force, so is divorce.

“No other human being has the right to force another person to get divorced without reason. That’s a big sin.

“Marriage is a good thing, you get blessings, and it deserves to be announced, which is why I decided to tell everyone to avoid slander.”

The singer, whose real name is Wan Norafizah Ariffin said she may be a celebrity but it doesn’t mean was required to share everything about her personal life.

“I also reserve the right not to share or explain everything about matters of my personal life, if there is no need,” Nora wrote.

“That’s my privacy.”

The mother of four wants to know the intention of the person who spread the allegations is now asking the person to meet her face to face.

“I’m asking the individual who deliberately wants to smear us, please come forward to meet me,” she said.

“Maybe this person has a problem, we can help them.”

Nora questioned the accuser’s objective of using a fake social media account to spread the rumour, saying she wished the person dropped her direct message instead.

“What are your intentions? If it is to seek good, I am willing to listen to it,” she said.

“But if the aim is to ruin my marriage, that is up to my husband.”

Prior to her recent nuptials to Rushdi, Nora made headlines in May after rumours surfaced that she secretly married Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa in the south of Thailand.



