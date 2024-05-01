JOHOR BARU, May 1 — A water company chief executive officer and a company owner have been remanded for three days starting today to facilitate an ongoing graft investigation by the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The remand order against the two men aged 38 and 35 was issued by Magistrate Nurmadiana Mamat.

The two men were represented by counsels Amarpreet Singh Rajwinder Singh and Ahmad Yusri.

Their remand ends this Friday, where both suspects may be released or remanded further to assist the ongoing investigation.

The latest remand of the two suspects follows the arrest of two other men in Selangor last Monday for allegedly receiving kickbacks related to the water utility company in Johor.

The CEO and company owner were detained and arrested at the Selangor MACC office in Section 16, Shah Alam at 4pm yesterday.

According to MACC sources, investigators initiated the probe that led to the arrests based on several complaints received since last year.

The suspects had allegedly received bribes from owners of two outsourcing contractor firms in return to secure servicing and supply works from the water supply company.

In addition, the suspects were also allegedly involved in presenting a fake document in relation to a donation application for a programme amounting to RM3.3 million that was not fully implemented.

The two are the latest suspects being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for soliciting or receiving bribes and Section 18 of the same Act for providing false documents with the intention to deceive.

Johor MACC has since arrested a total of four men in conjunction with its ongoing probe.

Yesterday, two Johor water utility company senior managers were released by the MACC after their one-day remand order by the Magistrate’s Court here expired.

On Monday, the two men, aged 36 and 40, were arrested by MACC operatives in Shah Alam, Selangor before being brought to Johor.