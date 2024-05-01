PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — Details regarding the salary increase for civil servants will be announced during the tabling of the 2025 Budget in October this year.

Unity government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said that the salary increase of more than 13 per cent announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today clearly demonstrated the government’s commitment to civil servants.

“The prime minister’s announcement today is very positive. I believe this is what the workers have been fighting for, and we should embrace it,” he told reporters after attending the National Labour Day celebration here today.

Anwar, in his speech at the event, announced that civil servants will enjoy a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this year, among the highest increase in the nation’s history.

He said the increase would involve an allocation of over RM10 billion.

The communications minister also said that such an increase can only occur as a result of better management and governance practised by the unity government, especially in efforts to combat corruption.

As such, Fahmi said the prime minister also invited all 16.5 million workers in Malaysia to join in the fight against corruption because the money that can be saved should be returned to the people.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who described the announcement as timely, is confident that the salary increase will further boost the spirit of civil servants to continue working excellently.

He said the stance of the Sarawak and Sabah governments, agreeing to align the Sabah and Sarawak Labor Ordinances with the Employment Act 1955, which was also announced by the prime minister, will enable the workers in these two states to enjoy the same rights and benefits as those in Peninsular Malaysia.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, on the other hand, said that the welfare and wellbeing of the people have never been neglected even though the government faces financial constraints.

“In addition to the efforts made by the government in attracting foreign investors, we also hope that the country’s income will increase and any income to the country can be returned to the people,” he said. — Bernama