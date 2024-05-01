PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent working visit to Saudi Arabia has been successful not only in terms of investments but also in building confidence in Malaysian companies to ensure they are given opportunities to participate in large projects in the kingdom.

In the Soal Jawab Perdana Menteri programme broadcast tonight by several TV stations including Bernama TV, he said Malaysia was accorded high recognition and honours by the Saudi Arabian government.

The prime minister said he also took the opportunity to explain to interested investors about Malaysia as well as its initiatives and the available incentives.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said that traditionally, the country received foreign investors from the United States, Europe including Germany, China and India; but the government is also looking at potential investments from the Gulf Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“In the case of Saudi Arabia, there is support from the kingdom’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for energy company ACWA Power to green-light investments worth more than US$10 billion (RM48 billion) starting in Melaka and Kerian (Perak) and perhaps at one or two other locations of their choice,” he said.

In addition, he said there were discussions with other companies and collaborations in other areas.

“We have also requested that they (Saudi Arabia) take a look at our capable companies not only in investments but also for them (to be given opportunities to secure) development, construction and information technology contracts in Saudi Arabia.

“This means being given present opportunities — for example, large projects in Neom. It seems that Malaysia is being considered. That’s why I am of the view that personal support from foreign leaders is vital for them to pay attention to Malaysia,” Anwar said during the programme.

Launched in 2017, Neom is a mega project being built in the Tabuk region in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The project, estimated to cost US$500 billion, is expected to be fully completed by 2030.

To recap, the prime minister undertook a three-day working visit ending Monday (April 29) to Riyadh to attend the World Economic Forum Special Meeting.

Anwar’s visit was at the invitation of His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.

He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The prime minister also participated in a panel session titled “A Global Vision for Global Development” alongside leaders of other countries during the opening of the Special Meeting.

Anwar also delivered opening remarks at the Joint Regional Strategy Dialogue on Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held especially to highlight Malaysia’s role as Asean chair in 2025.

The almost hour-long interview with the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia was hosted by presenters Sayed Munawar Sayed Mustar of RTM, Pasha Abdul Rahim (Bernama TV), Muhammad Zulfitri Yusof (Awani) and Azaria Tagaya (TV3). — Bernama