KOTA BARU, May 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Kelantan has detained a senior officer of the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) on suspicion of making false claims last year.

Sources reported that the man, in his 40s, was arrested at 9.30pm after being summoned to the MACC office for questioning.

“The officer is believed to have engaged in falsifying claims last year and this year, related to various Kada-sponsored programmes,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Kelantan director, Rosli Husain, confirmed the arrest and stated that the senior officer was presented at a Kota Bharu court today for a remand order, to facilitate investigations under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2019. — Bernama

Advertisement