CHENGDU, May 1 — Malaysian women’s squad signed off from their Uber Cup 2024 duty with a 4-1 win over Australia in the last Group B match at the Chengdu High-Tech Zone Sports Centre, here, today.

After being rested when Malaysia lost tamely 0-5 to 2018 runner-up Thailand, professional shuttler Goh Jin Wei returned to the squad to replace K.Letshanaa while Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi was handed a debut, taking the place of Siti Nurshuhaini Azman.

Malaysia took the lead in the opening games as Jin Wei was clearly too hot to handle for Tiffany Ho by outplaying the Australian, 21-6, 21-12.

However, Australian main pair and world number 32 duo Setyana Mapasa-Angela Yu equalled the score and stunned the national team when they subdued the scratch pair led by team captain, Teoh Mei Xing and Go Pei Kee, 21-15, 21-17 in 37 minutes.

Malaysia’s second singles Wong Ling Ching had no problem brushing aside the challenge from Sydney Tjonadi 21-16, 21-3 in 31 minutes to take back the lead for the country.

Second doubles, Ho Lo Ee-Tan Zhing Yi had to dig deep before they prevailed against Kaitlyn Ea-Gronya Somerville 21-12, 13-21, 21-10 to extend the lead and confirm the winning point for the national squad.

Debutant Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi repaid the trust by coaching the team as she wrapped up the tie for Malaysia, by overcoming Isabella Yan 21-10, 21-10.

Despite the win, Malaysia still failed to qualify to the last eight after they lost to Taiwan and Australia previously.

The last time Malaysia advanced to the last eight was in the 2010 edition. — Bernama