GEORGE TOWN, May 1 — Penang will continue to focus on transforming the state into an international hub for trade, especially in the electronics and semiconductor sectors, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said this is in line with the state’s efforts to provide more employment opportunities to the younger generation.

“With Penang's robust record in investment policies and facilities, the state government is confident that Penang will continue to be a preferred destination for high-quality and high-value investors, thanks to the diligent efforts of the workers in this state,” he said in his Labour Day message.

He said Penang only has an unemployment rate of 2 per cent, citing the Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2023.

He said Penang also has a Labour Force Participation Rate of 73.3 per cent, which proved that workers in the state are hardworking and always striving to improve their living standards.

He expressed his appreciation to all workers in Penang who had worked hard for the state to successfully record an investment inflow of RM71.9 billion in 2023, the highest in Malaysia.

“I would like to remind everyone to embody the Madani values in our lives as workers and individuals,” he said.

He reminded the people to continue to contribute to the wellbeing of their workplace.

“Showcase your creativity in development and innovation sectors, be someone who always respects their colleagues regardless of their background, position, or status,” he said.

He said the state government and its leadership will continue to work hard to ensure the wellbeing of the people.