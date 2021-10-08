Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut among those slamming Hrithik Roshan for sympathising with Shah Rukh Khan’s son after his arrest

Hrithik Roshan wrote a motivational letter to Aryan Khan and advised him to stay calm while facing challenges. — Picture via Hrithikroshan Instagram Account

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Renowned actor Hrithik Roshan recently wrote an open letter and an Instagram post to motivate Aryan Khan, who was recently arrested for a drug case.

According to India Times, many people praised his efforts to guide Shah Rukh Khan’s son, including his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and fellow starlet Alia Bhatt.

He also uploaded a photo of Aryan on his Instagram account yesterday with a motivational message, which received 2,522,135 likes and more than 50,000 comments.

In the message, he told Aryan to stay composed while handling difficult situations.

Many Instagram users applauded Roshan for sending such a sweet message to Aryan, who was detained and held in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to assist an investigation into a drug case.

But his post also received criticism from people who strongly believe that illegal activities should not be encouraged or celebrated.

“It doesn’t change that I am a fan of yours Hrithik sir but is it wise to support someone who has been caught doing illegal activity? I am not with you in this one,” said a fan of Roshan.

You were my idol and this post made you down now ..sorry to say,” another comment read. Mistakes should not be glorified, says actress Kangana Ranaut. — Picture via Kanganaranaut Instagram Account

Actress Kangana Ranaut also criticised Roshan’s open letter to Aryan in her Instagram story and claimed that his initiative would not help Aryan to realise the consequences of his actions.

She added that there was no need for anyone to defend Aryan’s purported illegal activities as mistakes should be addressed, not cherished.

Aryan was detained during an NCB raid at a cruise party where he was present last Saturday.

The hearing on his bail is currently underway, and the court will decide whether he will be released or held in jail, reported India Times.