Blackpink’s Lisa solo debut ‘Lalisa’ zooms past 100 million views on YouTube, setting two global records in less than three days (VIDEO)

Lisa’s much-anticipated solo debut scored over 100 million views in less than three days. — Screen capture via Youtube/ Blackpink

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The much-anticipated solo debut of popular K-pop girl group Blackpink’s member Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, has smashed the record for passing the 100 million views mark in record time.

Lalisa hit 100 million views in only 49 hours and 5 minutes faster than any music video in the world by a solo artist.

Although YouTube has yet to officially confirm the record, the previous record holder was 2013’s Gentleman by Psy in about four days, which also makes Lalisa he most viewed in 24 hours, as well as the most views in 24 hours on YouTube by a solo artist.

The 24-year-old KPop idol from Thailand released her title track music video on Youtube on September 10.

Allkpop reported that Lalisa also topped iTunes chart’s number one spot in 60 different countries a day after debuting.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s second sidetrack called Money from her solo album meanwhile took the number two spot on the iTunes charts.

Lalisa has amassed over 118 million views on YouTube with 10 million likes at press time.

Lisa is the third member from the Blackpink quartet to release her solo project after Jennie and Rose.